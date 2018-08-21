Omeros (OMER) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on OMER. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Omeros from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.56.

OMER opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $91,869.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 40,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $877,987.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

