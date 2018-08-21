Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 372,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 68,161 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 311,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,496,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,538,000 after acquiring an additional 566,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

