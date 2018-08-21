Olympia Financial Group Inc (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.
Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$41.77 on Tuesday. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$29.52 and a 12-month high of C$43.01.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile
