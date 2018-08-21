Olympia Financial Group Inc (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$41.77 on Tuesday. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$29.52 and a 12-month high of C$43.01.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plan, Foreign Exchange, ATM, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

