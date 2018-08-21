OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $70.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.15 to $58.83 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

