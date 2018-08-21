Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells $99,312.50 in Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $99,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 38,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,976. The firm has a market cap of $258.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.25. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. This is an increase from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is 76.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,184,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 347,281 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 580.6% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 334,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 1st quarter valued at $2,480,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 254,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCSI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

