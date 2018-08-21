Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 151.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $26,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,838,000 after acquiring an additional 529,079 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $22,100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,269,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,903,000 after acquiring an additional 394,331 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.48.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $16,239,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $440,446.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,446.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,699 shares of company stock valued at $26,997,410. Corporate insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.22. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.72 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 126.21%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

