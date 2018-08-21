Nullex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,287.00 (NLX)

Nullex (CURRENCY:NLX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Nullex has traded flat against the US dollar. One Nullex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Nullex has a total market capitalization of $645,509.00 and $4,287.00 worth of Nullex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00058949 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013318 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005357 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nullex Profile

Nullex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Nullex’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. Nullex’s official Twitter account is @NulleXOfficial . Nullex’s official website is nullex.io . The Reddit community for Nullex is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nullex Coin Trading

Nullex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nullex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nullex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nullex using one of the exchanges listed above.

