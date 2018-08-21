NuCana PLC (NCNA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NuCana were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuCana by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NuCana by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 641,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,293,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. NuCana PLC has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). equities analysts forecast that NuCana PLC will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NuCana Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

