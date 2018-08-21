NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9,972.7% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $130,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 112.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $305,532.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.02. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

