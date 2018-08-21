Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $156,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,357.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.4669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

