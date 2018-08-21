Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Northrop Grumman worth $218,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,214.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,328,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,190.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,867 shares of company stock worth $7,719,495 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.77. 5,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,221. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $264.35 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $326.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.16.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

