Nomura Increases Worldpay (WP) Price Target to $120.00

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) had its price objective upped by Nomura from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Worldpay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Worldpay from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Worldpay currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Worldpay stock opened at $94.09 on Monday. Worldpay has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Worldpay will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worldpay news, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $12,077,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at $4,167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at $1,259,235,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at $92,837,000.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

