Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in NII Holdings Inc (NIHD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 95,982 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of NII worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Generation Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NII by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 8,345,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,144 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NII by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,197,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 805,567 shares in the last quarter. Metlife Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIHD. BidaskClub lowered shares of NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIHD opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. NII Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.67.

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

