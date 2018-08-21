Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,816 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 92,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in United Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 192,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in United Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 107,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UTX. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $135.14 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $1,944,809.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,606.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,974. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.