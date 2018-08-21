Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,900 Shares of Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Autohome by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Autohome by 537.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

