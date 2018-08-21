Noble Metal Group (NMG) Debt Trading 1.1% Higher

An issue of Noble Metal Group Incorporated (CVE:NMG) debt rose 1.1% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 8% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2021. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $66.00 and were trading at $61.25 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Shares of CVE:NMG remained flat at $C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 263,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,644. Noble Metal Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04.

About Noble Metal Group (CVE:NMG)

Noble Metal Group Incorporated engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Noble Metal Group Incorporated is based in Chilliwack, Canada.

