Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 14,462 Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 65.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $872,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Concannon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $994,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,185.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52-week low of $91.10 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.69.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

