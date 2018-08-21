Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stake in Hess Corp. (HES)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,725,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,544,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after acquiring an additional 394,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,376,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. KLR Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $754,121.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,007.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $696,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 59.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

