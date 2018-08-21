NiSource Inc. (NI) Receives $26.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.40 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,925.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $722,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,132 shares of company stock valued at $951,928 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,238. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.39 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.46%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

