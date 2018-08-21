Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCBS. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Hovde Group began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NCBS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,308. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $62,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $900,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 135.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

