NI (NODK) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.05

News coverage about NI (NASDAQ:NODK) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NI earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.5843293165647 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of NI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get NI alerts:

NASDAQ NODK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430. NI has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of -0.02.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.