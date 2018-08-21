New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $311,000 Position in Radian Group Inc (RDN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 136.5% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.25 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Radian Group stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $319.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

