New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TTEC were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEC. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 35.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TTEC by 36.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 75,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. TTEC Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $349.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.73 million. equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,176.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 69.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEC. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

