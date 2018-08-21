New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NJR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,065. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $543.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.70 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 63.01%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

