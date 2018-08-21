Nevro Corp (NVRO) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 50.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Nevro were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2,245.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Nevro had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVRO. JMP Securities restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

