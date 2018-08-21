Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Position Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 991,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $57,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

NNI opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 112.77 and a quick ratio of 112.77. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $257.96 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $56,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.