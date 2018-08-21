National HealthCare Co. (NHC) Director Emil E. Hassan Sells 5,000 Shares

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Emil E. Hassan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $77.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $234,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 21.7% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 496.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

