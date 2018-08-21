National Fuel Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,951 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,586% compared to the typical volume of 175 call options.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.47 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Ronald C. Kraemer sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $169,405.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,665.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $244,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.4% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 7,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

