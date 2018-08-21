NantHealth (NH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NantHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

NantHealth stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.23.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 49.56% and a negative net margin of 124.02%. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,337,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 193,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NantHealth by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NantHealth by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care.

