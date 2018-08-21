NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NanoString Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.2932235831356 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $417.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.62.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.90% and a negative net margin of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

