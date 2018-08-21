Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Myriad Genetics reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYGN. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BTIG Research set a $42.00 target price on Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

MYGN traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,817. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,259,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,261,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,790.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,811 shares of company stock valued at $19,897,716. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 248,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,014,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,517,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

