Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.58 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of MKS Instruments worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 239.6% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $117,043.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $309,377 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKSI opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.03. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.40 and a 1-year high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.99 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.