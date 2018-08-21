Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $39,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 205,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 920,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,800,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,269,000 after purchasing an additional 158,469 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

