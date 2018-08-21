Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,496 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 32,083 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 709.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,700,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,199,000 after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 215,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $856,016.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,496,146.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $180,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,471,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,868. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.