Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,079,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,499,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,157,000 after purchasing an additional 530,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,016,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,688 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,738,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,899,000 after purchasing an additional 49,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,593,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,709,000 after purchasing an additional 169,061 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $393.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

