Multi-Color Co. (LABL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) will announce sales of $453.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Multi-Color’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. Multi-Color posted sales of $256.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Multi-Color will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Multi-Color.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. Multi-Color had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $456.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.85 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LABL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Multi-Color in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, CFO Sharon E. Birkett sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 32,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $2,269,654.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $4,430,474 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Multi-Color by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Multi-Color by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Multi-Color by 78.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Multi-Color by 40.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LABL traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,617. Multi-Color has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

