Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

MPAA opened at $25.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $454.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.73 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 148,760 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,854,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,026,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 947,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

