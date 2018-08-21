Motco Sells 978 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,843 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 80,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $2,116,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 700 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.87.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $119.77 and a 1-year high of $163.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

