Motco Has $6.29 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Motco lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Landmark Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $367.59 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $307.28 and a fifty-two week high of $368.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0098 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

