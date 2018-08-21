Morgan Stanley Raises Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Price Target to $32.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.38.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.94. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 130.30%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,662,969.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46,766.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.