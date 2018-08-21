Morgan Stanley Increases Wendys (WEN) Price Target to $20.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.74.

WEN stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Wendys has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter. Wendys had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Wendys by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,230,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,688,000 after buying an additional 2,149,630 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,887,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wendys by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,837,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,016,000 after buying an additional 1,078,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Wendys by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,356,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 960,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

