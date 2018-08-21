Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Position Boosted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,579,000 after purchasing an additional 623,336 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 662,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after purchasing an additional 501,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,226,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,806,000 after purchasing an additional 487,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 394,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Monster Beverage to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

