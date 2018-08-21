Monro Inc (MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon Sells 15,000 Shares

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter J. Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monro alerts:

On Friday, August 17th, Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $350,200.00.

MNRO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.20. 196,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,129. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Monro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.80 million. Monro had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Monro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 979.0% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 204,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 3.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 84,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 3.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $74.00 price target on shares of Monro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.