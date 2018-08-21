Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 131 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $18,282.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,832,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 181 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $25,332.76.

MPWR stock opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $142.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “$141.80” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.