Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) CFO Sells $25,332.76 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $25,332.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,125 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Theodore Blegen sold 131 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $18,282.36.

MPWR opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $142.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

