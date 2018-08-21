Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($4.03).
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MONY shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 315 ($4.03) to GBX 310 ($3.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.
Shares of MONY opened at GBX 288.30 ($3.69) on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 241.40 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 369 ($4.72).
Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.
