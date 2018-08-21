Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($4.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MONY shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 315 ($4.03) to GBX 310 ($3.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 288.30 ($3.69) on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 241.40 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 369 ($4.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

