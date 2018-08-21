MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0287 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $31,507.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001665 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 138,332,221 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

