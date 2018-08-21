MiX Telematics (MIXT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $15.78 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $377.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 237.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 77,341 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $961,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 45.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

