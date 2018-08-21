MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MIXT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised MiX Telematics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.45. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 2,063.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

