Microsoft (MSFT) PT Set at $120.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.11.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $106.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.